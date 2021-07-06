President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, unveil Team Nigeria’s uniform for the delayed Tokyo Olympics and handover the contingent to Nigeria Olympic Committees (NOC).

The first batch of the contingent will depart the country on Tuesday, July 6, for Kisarazu city in Japan for the final leg of their preparations.

The minister of Youth and Sports d

Development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Tuesday while bidding farewell to the first batch of the contingent inside Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

He said as tradition, President Buhari will unveil the official Team Nigeria’s uniform for the Games during the presentation of the contingent before bidding the team farewell.

He described the circumstances leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as unusual in many respects, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire human race.

He urged the contingent to adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines and Local Organising Committee (LOC) rules in order to compete safely and clean.

“Our departure for this Games today (Tuesday) is an evidence that working in unison, we can collectively achieve whatever we set our minds to achieve as humans.

“All the athletes and officials that would feature at the Games have been severally educated on COVID-19 compliance and anti-doping instructions. I urge you all to adhere to these rules in order compete safely and avoid the discomfort of COVID-19 isolation.

“In continuation of his grandiose support to the sports sector, President Muhammdu Buhari has committed enormous resources in the preparation and participation of Team Nigeria for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As part of this effort, Mr. President would formally unveil the official Team Nigeria uniform for the Games during the presentation of the contingent to His Excellency, by the Honourable Minister.

“I enjoin you to make the nation proud at the Games by competing clean and bringing glory to your fatherland. I wish you safe travels as you depart for the Games,” Dare said.