Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has explained reasons behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s planmed visit to the state on Thursday, saying that the president will among other activities appriase security situation in the state and commission numerous projects executed by his administration.

Governor Zulum disclosed this in a statewide broadcast he made on Tuesday evening, to the citizens of Borno ahead of the president’s scheduled visit.

He said the President will also commission the first phase of 10,000 houses which he generously approved and funded, for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees.

He added that he was glad to once again, confirm to the citizens, that the Federal Government under President Buhari has completed 4,000 out of the 10,000 houses approved for the IDPs, saying that some of the houses are sited in Kaleri, Dalori and more locations.

Zulum said: “Fellow citizens, the 10,000 houses approved by Buhari is so far the largest Federal Government housing intervention, sited in one state.

“Let me also add, that our ongoing housing resettlement is only made possible by the relative peace in most of our local government areas.

“While I must admit that we still have security challenges, at the same time, if we cast our minds back to the realities before President Buhari’s coming, we would factually recall, that many of our communities in northern, central and southern Borno, were mostly no-go-areas.

“[The] President is focused on our security situation. President Buhari has regularly demonstrated deep compassion and love for Borno State,” Zulum said.

The governor noted that not long ago, President Buhari gave approval for the NNPC to establish a power plant for the people of Borno, adding that the president’s gesture was aimed to address electricity problems in Maiduguri and environs.

“This landmark project will Insha Allah greatly impact on small, medium and large scale businesses to thrive. The project will improve our social conditions and communal security.

“President Buhari has also approved the take-off of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno. The President is also likely to approve a Federal College of Education for Borno.

“Fellow citizens, until Buhari gave us Polytechnic, Borno had since 1976, remained without a Federal Polytechnic and Federal College of Education, and this is whereas, most of Nigeria’s 36 states have these Federal Government institutions,” the governor said.

Zulum further said that President Buhari has since directed the Nigerian Customs, the North-East Development Commission and the National Emergency Management Agency, to always support Borno’s IDPs with food intervention, noting that a large amount of the food items were shared to IDPs through Buhari’s intervention.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS ), Major General Faruk Yahaya are billed to arrive Maiduguri on Wednesday ahead of the President’s visit.

