A legal practitioner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Kayode Ajulo has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to name all sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

Ajulo who commended the president’s Independence Day speech to the nation, said unveiling the sponsors will help put an end to the prolonged insecurity in the country.

The president in his broadcast on Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, on Friday, said that the recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (Ighogho), and ongoing investigations being conducted, revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals, that they are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly.

Ajulo, a former national secretary of Labour Party (LP) while speaking with journalists said it is imperative that sponsors of insecurity in the country must be specifically identified, named, apprehended, and made to face the full weight of the law.

According to the former LP chieftain, Nigerians should support President Buhari in tackling security challenges nationwide, “We need to name and deal with them accordingly, within the ambit of the law.

“Since the inception of this administration, the citizenry has been assured of government’s utmost attention to security, which the Federal Government has vigorously pursued.

“We need to be reassured, hence the need to name and deal with terrorism sponsors accordingly,” he said.

He said security agencies must be assisted by all to dominate the nation’s security space against invasion by terrorists and other criminals.

Reacting to the president’s pledge to expand opportunities for more youths,’ Ajulo said: “It is also expected that youths must be engaged as there lies the present and future of the nation.

“Youth interventions should be all-encompassing and a holistic engagement is urged, as a solution to Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.”