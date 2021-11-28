President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged universities in the country to explore other sources of funding as it had become obvious that subventions from government were not meeting their entire needs.

Speaking at the 56th and 47th convocation ceremony of the University of Benin, Edo State, Buhari said his administration would however continue to ensure complete budgetary releases for the education sector.

Represented by the director, Tertiary Department of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Rakiya Ilyasu Gambo, Buhari while commending the efforts of universities in expanding the horizon for young people through moral rectitude and training to be more entrepreneurial in outlook said the federal government had not relented in finding lasting solutions to the mirage of challenges facing universities as well as the nation’s education sector.

“The federal government is aware of the deficit in funding and infrastructure. Concerted efforts are being made to improve the current conditions, it is also imperative that universities should come to terms with the present realities including the challenge of inadequate funding.

“While government would continue to ensure the full implementation of budgetary provisions for the education sector, universities must also evolve other ways of augmenting what they receive as allocation and grants. At a time like this when the federal government is grappling with socio-economic and political challenges it is important that I reiterate its commitment to finding home-grown solutions that will outlive even my administration.

“We have so far diversified the economy with focus on agriculture through the provision of grants and start-up loans for interested people, especially youths,” he said.

The president said no country can provide jobs for all its graduates and charged the graduates to be creative, urging them to also join the fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chancellor of the university, the Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, said to strengthen the harmonious relationship between government and the various unions there was need for all relevant agencies handling the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to fine-tune its operations to eliminate salary payment shortages some staff are currently experiencing in some institutions.

In her address, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Lilian Salami, said the school had introduced a system where certificates of graduating students were ready for collection on graduation day and that she had also reformed the process for collection of transcripts that makes it faster.