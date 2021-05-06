BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA

The administration of President Muhammed Buhari is committed to ending the raging insecurity in the country, Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has assured.

The position was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Forum’s chairman and Kebi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

In the statement issued in fecilicitation with his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, on his 58th birthday anniversary, Bagudu assured that the federal government was working hard towards restoring security in the country.

“As we rejoice with HE Simon Bako Lalong, we also reiterate our commitment to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges,” he stated.

He commended the leadership, vision and commitment of Lalong towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“The PGF joins Lalong, Plateau governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum to celebrate his birthday.

“Along with the people of Plateau, the people of Northern Nigeria and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria,” Bagudu said.

He also acknowledged Lalong’s contributions to the PGF through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau and the entire Northern Nigeria and at the national level.

Bagudu noted that as governor of Plateau, through the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led government, Lalong represented the shining light of politics.