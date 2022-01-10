Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 into law if the National Assembly removes the controversial Direct Primaries clause.

Amaechi made the declaration at the weekend during an event organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

He said: “How many of you watched the Anambra (State) election. The President will sign the Electoral Act after they remove the direct primaries.

“If you like, have 10 million members in your ward, on that day, it is only the delegates that will vote. When they finish, nothing like escorting the results. Right there, the result will be announced. So, prepare.”

The minister, who is also the leader of APC in the state, criticised some members of the party who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing them as political merchants.

Amaechi said: “80 per cent of those who said they are leaving are those we fed, supported them as governor. We gave them appointments.

“We supported them from councillorship to the House of Assembly. They are political merchants. So, ignore them.”

He stated that the APC will ensure that it recovers Rivers State come 2023 general election.

