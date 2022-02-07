Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is working hard to fix infrastructural challenges.

He therefore urged all Nigerians to continue to support the government.

Lawan who spoke during an empowerment programme organised by the senator representing Kwara North, also called on the people of the state to continue to support Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to consolidate on his remarkable achievements in the last two years.

He said AbdulRazaq’s administration has delivered on key components of governance in a way and style not seen over the past decade in the state.

“I call on the people of Kwara State, no one should deceive or confuse you. I urge you to re-elect His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term. He is already performing so well within just over two years.

“When those people talk to you again tell them they were here for 16 years and you couldn’t see so much in terms of things that benefit the ordinary person. What our colleagues in the National Assembly are doing is to complement your efforts in Kwara State,” he said.

Lawan, particularly praised AbdulRazaq for working closely with the three senators from Kwara to perform their legislative functions with comfort and bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq said his administration is prioritising policies, projects, and programmes designed to make citizens self-reliant and more prosperous.

“Our policies, projects, and programmes are designed to make our people self-reliant. In our opinion, that is the surest path to breaking the cycle of poverty and making our people more prosperous.

“This involves gradually moving many of our people from the age-long culture of dependency to sustainable practice of self-reliance through skills acquisition, support for small businesses, empowerment, and inclusion,” the governor said.