ADVERTISEMENT

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has applauded the decision of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, to rejoin Kano Pillars until the end of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, describing it as a ‘smart move’.

Musa joined Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars on Tuesday in a short-term deal, had previously played for the Kano-based club in 2009, and finished as the NPFL’s top scorer with 18 goals.

The Nigerian international has been without a club after leaving Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia last year’s October.

Reacting to Musa’s move, Bashir Ahmad via his twitter handle on Wednesday, welcomed the former CSKA and Leicester City forward back to the NPFL.

He wrote, “Kano @PillarsFC have agreed to sign its former player and Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, for the rest of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Smart move by the ‘Sai Masu Gida’. Welcome home @AhmedMusa718.”

In the same vein, former Kaduna State lawmaker, Shehu Sani stated that it’s better for Musa to join Pillars than to be idle in Europe.

“It’s better than hanging and idling in Europe. There will always be a place for you at home.”