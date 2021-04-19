By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Concerned North-East Youths (CNEY), has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s commendation of troops as a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government during a visit to the headquarters of the theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole combating insurgents in the north-east region.

The Minister also said that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciated their performance.

The Concerned North-East Youths in a press release on Sunday, said the commendation came at a time the General LEO Irabor-led Armed Forces of Nigeria was putting in all efforts to quash insecurity in the country.

The release signed by CNEY secretary, Tijani Gombe, noted that despite the antics of the insurgents, the Nigerian troops have remain determined to restore peace in the North-East.

The group said that President Buhari has been adequately briefed of ongoing military operations and his appreciation was a morale booster for the troops at the frontlines.

“We in CNEY notes the message of appreciation from President Muhammadu Buhari, it is a vote of confidence in the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We, herefore, call on them not to rest on their oars as they pursue restoration of peace not only in the North-East, but in every place there is unrest in the country.

“We also appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our troops as they daily make sacrifices for the love of our country.

“We also salute the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their determination,” the group said.