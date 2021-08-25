The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think-tank group of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the Niger Delta as unprecedented in the history of the oil producing region.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Moh. Lukman said the region has suffered neglect from the pervious administrations, which made life unbearable for the people, but today, they have a new story to tell.

“After close to two decades of false starts, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has seen the light of day, with the signing of the historic PIB into law by President Buhari on August 16, 2021. This is yet another jinx broken by President Buhari. The PIA will make available an estimated $500 million annually for host communities to deploy for developmental projects – this is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Never before has any dedicated fund existed to serve host communities” The group said.

It went further by commending the Clean Up project which is committed to rehabilitating old water schemes and constructing new ones across Ogoniland, making possible, water quality assessments in all four local governments that make up Ogoniland, interventions in healthcare facilities and systems in the region and consequently created hundreds of jobs for locals so far

“Until 2016, there was only one functioning Modular Refinery in the Niger Delta, with a capacity to refine 1,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Today, spurred by the Buhari Administration’s New Vision for the Niger Delta, there are several Modular Refinery construction projects ongoing across the Niger Delta, all led by the private sector.

“The original 1,000 bpd Refinery in Rivers State, which began operations in 2011, has under President Buhari’s watch expanded into an 11,000 bpd facility. In November 2020 President Buhari commissioned the first phase of the Waltersmith Refinery in Imo State. The OPAC Refinery in Delta State has also been completed. The ones in Edo and Bayelsa States are under construction, while Waltersmith has flagged off construction of its second phase.” The APC-LAC also said

The group added that the relative peace and security being enjoyed, as well as the President’s unwavering commitment to develop the region and help it make up for decades of neglect, pollution and underinvestment have resulted into several other investments ongoing across the Niger Delta region.

“The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is developing, among other projects, a pioneering Oil and Gas Park in Bayelsa State, scheduled for completion at the end of 2022. The Park will be serviced by a 10MW power plant.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme, inherited from previous administrations, has continued to deliver on its mandate, with the full support of the President. The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is being reformed and repositioned, in line with the President’s vision of ensuring that the people of the Niger Delta benefit maximally from the wealth of their land. The Administration has recently completed and commissioned the Commission’s Headquarters, 25 years after construction began, and after several spells of abandonment by previous governments.”