Daughter of the President, Hajiya Fatima Buhari, has expressed satisfaction over the performance of IFAD value chain development programme (VCDP) in Taraba State.

Fatima Buhari who is the marketing enterprise development adviser to the International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD) stated this while interacting with rice and cassava farmers being supported by the IFAD’s VCDP in the state.

This is even as she commended Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba for his tremendous support to the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

According to her, Ishaku has been outstanding in the payment of counterpart funding for the success of the project for the good of the people.

“I want to commend Governor Ishaku for his tremendous support to VCDP activities which has led to satisfactory performance by the state team.

“The performance of VCDP in Taraba is very satisfactory. The evidence of the success is so glaring and we are proud of this,” she said.

Buhari also visited the Tika Kuru cassava process factory, an off taker for Taraba cassava farmers where she expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the company and pledged to ensure partnership in off-takers.

Mr Dinesh Tiwar, the general manager of the company commended VCDP for properly organizing farmers into clusters for easy farming business.

Earlier, Mr Irimiya Musa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) said the Taraba VCDP was happy to play host to Hajiya Buhari and her team.

He also lauded Governor Ishaku for the prompt payment of counterpart funding to allow for timely activities which has been responsible for the successes recorded in rice and cassava production, processing and marketing in the state.