By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said that president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has invested more resources in agricultural sector than any previous government.

Lawan also said that the present administration has also invested more resources in empowering the youths and the vulnerables than previous administrations.

The Senate president made the statement in Maiduguri during the presentation of certificates and soil testing kits to 269 graduates who were trained on soil science analysis and extension services, under the young farmers scheme by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority ( NALDA ), in collaboration with Borno state government.

He said the president’s investments are clear from all interventions that have been carried out by the federal government in collaboration with various state governments.

He added that NALDA that was formed and established since 1992 has never had it this much good as is in the present administration.

About 1000 graduates were selected from the 27 local government areas of Borno state and will be trained in batches of 200 with the first batch graduated at the ceremony.

Lawan said:” The ceremony is no doubt another milestone by the federal government in the efforts at increasing the skills of personnel in different sectors of economy and society. The soil and extension services sectors are prime area that need expertise considering the technical knowledge that is required for efficiency.

” I must commend Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for taking the opportunity to partner NALDA, as well as his excellent working relationship with the federal government agencies.”

Senator Lawan applauded Zulum’s efforts towards transforming Borno state, noting that the Governor, though faced with challenges stands tall among his peers in providing governance to the common man.

On his part, Governor Babagana

Umara Zulum emphasized the need for more extension workers to revitalise the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Zulum commended his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima for the huge agricultural equipments he procured during his tenure as the Governor of Borno state.

Similarly, the Governor acknowledged the tremendous effort put in place by the Executive Secretary of NALDA for the scheme to take off.

Borno’s Commissioner of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Comr. Juliana Bitrus disclosed that, Governor Zulum has approved the release of all counterpart funds as well as stipends to the 269 first batch youth graduates beneficiaries.

The Commissioner added that, the Governor also approved the allocation of over 15 hectares of land for the Young Farmers Scheme in 40 different locations.

Comr. Bitrus also said another 2000 unemployed youth would be trained on fish farming under the Young Farmers Scheme, while 40 other fish processors would also benefit from the same scheme.

NALDA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Paul Ikonne in his remarks said that, the Governor of Borno State is one of the proactive Governors that provided enabling environment for the Young Farmers Scheme to be implemented in their states.