A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Osita Izunaso, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s international investment drive through his recent trips to Saudi Arabia, France and South Africa were a clear indication of the president’s passion to fulfill his campaign promise of revamping the economy.

The chairman, Board of Trustees of the Kpakpando Foundation for Persons with Disabilities (KFPD), observed that there is never a better time for aggressive pursuit of investment than now, pointing out that President Buhari is creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive not just in Nigeria but also across the African continent.

Speaking when some APC members paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja,

Izunaso said, “What is really important is job and wealth creation, which is what the president is bent on achieving by his business trips. He is ensuring that the ideas behind the creation of AfCFTA are actualized by creating the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade; and generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.”

Izunaso said the Buhari administration had, through his ease of doing business policy, transformed Nigeria into investors’ hub by investing heavily on infrastructures across the country to woo investors into the country.