President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is set to get married as he engaged the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Zarah Nasir Ado Bayero, on Sunday.

The engagement ceremony took place at the Palace of the Emir of Kano and older brother of Yusuf’s father-in-law to-be, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero.

Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, led a high-powered delegation to Kano State, where they sought the hands of Zarah Nasir Ado Bayero in marriage for Yusuf Buhari.

After observing all Islamic and cultural rites, the Emir of Kano, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero, conveyed his approval of the union ahead of the wedding day.

Other personalities who graced the occasion included Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN); Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum; deputy governor of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.