Son of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, has been turbaned the Talba of Daura by the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk.

Yusuf’s turbaning on Tuesday was announced by the President’s senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on his verified Facebook page.

He was turbaned alongside Musa Daura, who is now the Dan Madami of Daura.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP reports that the Talban Daura title is a top traditional position in Daura Emirate of Katsina State.

It be will recalled that the same title was conferred on President Alpha Conde in August last year when he came to Nigeria to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with President Buhari.