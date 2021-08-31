Chioma Nwokedi-Momah is the founder of the Let’s Encourage A Reading Nation L.E.A.R.N programme, aimed at teaching schools the importance of reading and writing, and Chiomah’s Blog: Proud Naija Wife and Mother, a website dedicated to parents and proper parenting instructions sessions. The Anglia Ruskin MBA graduate speaks to Chinelo Chikelu on good parenting and family life, and it’s benefits for Nigerians and the Nigerian societies.

Having experienced the challenging role of motherhood as a mother of four, Momah, a regulatory sector lawyer, member of Nigerian Bar and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and author of children’s publications First Day at the Big School, Fun Day at the Museum and Fun Trip to the Village became an advocate of better parenting convening purposeful parenting workshop, while speaking on various platforms on parenting and family life.

Following a research paper that interviewed literate parents and initiators of reading programmes such as hers (L.E.A.R.N), Momah said the results aimed at parents and educators indicates the impact and importance of parents’ reading to children before birth and at a very early age, and ensuring parents and children’s involvement in reading programmes, in developing prolific readers and better livelihood.

What is the Parenting and Family Life Advocacy?

It is the promotion of the development of families as a whole, by encouraging and teaching parents’ better ways to raise their children which will lead to a healthier individual, happier families and a better society. (My) advocacy focuses working with parents (as herself) and the unique challenges we have and how we can better overcome and have a truly balanced life while raising wholesome children.

What are the opportunities inherent in parenting and family life advocacy?

One of the opportunities is the opening of a new sector in need of coaches who focus on parents and the children they raise. Also, in the area of policy, our lawmakers will come up with better policies to encourage family engagement (like Head-start and other programmes around the world). Organisations will become more sensitive to the needs of working parents. and schools will encourage more parental involvement which will in turn mean more successful individuals and a more vibrant economy.

How do Nigerians position themselves to benefit from the aforementioned opportunities?

They can do so by attending trainings and seminars on parenting, reading resources on these topics and ensure they do their part to be better parents. In addition, working parents are equipped with the tools they need to parent effectively.

