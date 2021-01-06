Can you build a personalized vaping device? This is a common query in the vape community. Fortunately, you have too many options in vaping. It is not just confined to e juice only. If you ever noticed a vape pen that seems different or not available in the market, chances are it is a custom-built device. Can you have a similar custom-built e-cigarette too? Yes, you can. This is a common practice among experienced vapers who want pin-point accuracy in a specific thing. Fortunately, all accessories are available from most manufacturers. You have to understand your purpose, collect them, and assemble them accordingly, simple. In this article, you will learn which parts you will need to build your own vape device. Enjoy.

How an e-cigarette works

Perhaps, you are now curious to build your own styled vaping device. That’s phenomenal. But, wait a second before you start. Do you really know how an e-cigarette works? The anatomy is crucial to design a custom-built device because everything should be well suited to have the maximum outcome.

A vape pen is a combination of small parts that produce vapors from e-liquids. The device includes a battery, e-juice tank, atomizer, sensor, and mouthpiece. When a vapor inhales on the drip tip, it allows the battery to provide power to the sensor. The sensor regulates the level of temperature in the atomizer. Thus the e-juice converts into vapor what a vaper inhales actually.

Note that a vape pen produces vapor, not smoke. This is a big difference between a traditional cigarette and a vape pen.

Accessories you need

Vape pen personalization will require your preferred parts that you may need to collect from different sources. Some vapers are more advanced in making DIY vape pen. But, it requires particular skills. However, you can turn your vape pen into a customized one simply by modifying and adding new parts. Check out the required parts and what to look into them.

Rechargeable Li-ion battery

Batteries for vape pens are available in online vape stores. In general, vape pens’ batteries come with 1000mAh to 3000mAh. It depends on you which one you should pick. Before you buy spare batteries, always ensure that the battery has a perfect airtight wrap and safety protection.

Tank

Spare tanks are also available in most online stores. The common liquid capacity of these tanks is between 2ml and 9ml. You should pick a tank made of temperature-resistant glass and stainless steel for more durability. Besides, check out the quality if the tank features leakage prevention and customized airflow ports.

Atomizer

Atomizers are one of the top parts to customize your vape pen or MOD. It has many variations and features that can change the entire taste. So, you should know exactly which one will be ideal for you. If you are a new vaper or prefer little clouds, pick a single coil. If you are too experienced, grab a double coil atomizer.

Drip tip

Drip tips are your personal choice. Some vapers prefer wide bore, others go with a narrow one. Whatever you choose, make sure that it provides excellent flavor hits. Some drip tips come with both single and double O-ring. In that case, always look into if it creates no vaping blockage.

Making the custom e-cigarette

The final chapter is to combine these parts altogether. Parts of a vape pen are connected sequentially like the battery, power button, coil, atomizer, and finally the drip tip. You can join them if you have good knowledge of these accessories. Otherwise, the accessories providers are always ready to assemble your custom vape pen. Now, you have your own style of e-cigarette.

