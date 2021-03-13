ADVERTISEMENT

By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

Builders under the aegis of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has tasked the National Assembly (NASS) on the passage of the National Building Code Bill before it into Law.

Speaking during a press conference as part of activities to mark the 2021 builders’ day with the theme “Professional builders’ engagement in building production management” in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chairman of NIOB, Peter Omale, stressed passage of the Bill into Law will sanitize the built environment space.

“The National Building Code is still before the National Assembly and it is expedient to pass the Bill into Law because housing is a special need of man in every society. If we do not have the right and safe built sector then we are preparing ourselves for disaster. Therefore, passage of the bill will streamline practices in the built environment space, sanitise the environment and reduce quackery in the profession,” he said.

He stated the annual builder’s day, first celebrated last year, is focused on creating awareness on engagement of professionals in building construction in Nigeria.

“We are very proud to announce that no registered builder has ever been indicted in any of the building collapse in Nigeria. However, there is need to constantly engage Nigerians and sensitise them on the importance of engaging certified professionals in any building project for their safety,” he added.