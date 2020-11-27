Abraham John Onoja is an award-wining, multi-talented young Nigerian business development consultant. In this interview with LEADERSHIP, he said Nigerian youths need to prepare adequately for the future through entrepreneurship.

How can Nigerian youths enhance their career growth?

I think it must begin with a vision, a goal. They need to understand what path they are moving on and how to be the best in their chosen field.Being consistent, dedicated and open to continuous learning is another key to career growth. The Nigerian youths need to keep exposing themselves to more knowledge in relation to their career path in other to keep enhancing in their career field. In addition, mentoring and coaching are key ingredient towards in the process of a career growth.

Do you think the kind of education the young people are getting have failed them?

They are far behind in modern curriculum, teaching techniques and tools. There is a need for a revamping of the academic curriculum to match modern realities, especially practical approaches to solving contemporary community issues. Most of the schools are ill equipped for technology training or innovative solutions development. Apparently, innovative technology is continuously evolving in the 21st century that means making available new set of equipment and tools in our tertiary institutions.

The following will help a lot; Set Goals for yourself: knowing where you are going can make the journey very easy.

· Read Books: consistent reading, even not related to one’s field of interest, helps to generate knowledge.

· Be open to Mentorship and Tutelage: Someone will also be there before you, so learning from them would facilitate one’s career growth.

· Network Brilliantly: Meeting new people and sharing experience and skills in various field can help to grease one’s journey to a career path.

Let’s look at youth involvement in politics in Kogi State. Almost every young person these days sees politics as a career and this is a major distraction, what do you think could be done about this?

It’s the type of society we found ourselves because people can’t find a life outside politics directly and indirectly. Professionals aren’t affective and largely unproductive. People find relevance and attached economic relevance through the state and the state as an arena now to economic liberation. The society is losing professionals to politics and the sad part is, it is for mostly personal aggrandisement.

In curbing this rot, we need to start sensitising the younger once on what politics ought to be which is primarily for service and not a means to amass wealth illegally. So, we need to strengthen institutions like education and the media. Above all, community stakeholders (traditional chiefs, religious leaders, youth and women leaders) need to disapprove of the political minds of the young people.

How can we turn the energy, the vibrancy in our youths into some kind of cultural, political and economic revolution?

The first step is to solve the problem of purpose. Most of the youths do not have any particular purpose aside from survival and possibly ‘enjoying’ life. This is a disconnect from the realities of the day. This has seen many falls into the errors of drug abuse and internet fraud. There needs to be a national orientation drive focused on the youths.

Why are Nigerian youths showing increasing signs of frustration these days?

They are frustrated because the foundation is broken, and they do not feel like they belong to the country. The social contract between the government and citizens is faulty. It is frustrating to not be sure of getting a job after completing your schooling or to have to fend for oneself early in life. It is frustrating to watch our common patrimony being exploited and abused by a few but having no voice to react. It is frustrating to be harassed for being young and exploring / discovering one’s identity by state actors who are meant to protect.

This disillusionment with the system means they have had to create their own realities sometimes with damning consequences.

What has contributed to the growing unemployment in the country?

There are several factors responsible for the growing unemployment in the country, Skills-mismatch , Unemployability and poor academic foundationsL, Limited jobs availability with a growing annual population of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.Poor policy support for entrepreneurship pursuits, Inconsistent/ somersault of economic policies

What are your views about the policies of the federal administration in addressing problems of the youths, especially young graduates?

The government needs to do more to support undergraduates. Policies need to be concentrated and youth-oriented, targeting youth directly from primary school. When the root source is addressed by the government, the nation would create a well-behaved and cultured group of young people that would contribute to nation-building. They should not provide token employment but should create the right environment for the private sector to increase its’ productivity. This will lead to more jobs being created.

What do you consider as the main challenges and the way forward for the youths in Nigeria?

Well, personally, the challenges on ground right now is first and foremost, unemployment due to non-availability of jobs to meet the teeming population. You see a graduate with a first class or second class ending up as a “puff-puff seller”, meanwhile he or she has a certificate that can give him good earnings. That’s very disappointing. Another challenge would be, lack of entrepreneurial schemes for the youths Another solution is, easy access to credits for Small businesses. This will help in easing the process of entrepreneurs who intend to startup a business.

In a nutshell, The Nigerian youth lacks identity and a sense of belonging. This is the first step the government should take in the resolution of all the issues. They do not feel like part of the country and often are at the receiving end of several poor administrative decisions and policies.

How can Nigerian youths build up an entrepreneurial spirit?

Firstly, they need to understand what being an entrepreneur entail. Being an entrepreneur is beyond the usual waking up and deciding to start your own thing. No. It takes a whole lot of energy. Therefore, to build an entrepreneurial spirit, Nigerian youths need to be prepared to learn more, be focused, be patient, be dedicated and be hardworking. Entrepreneurs are risk takers. They need to take up the Never give up spirit even when the going gets tough. Cause, honestly, the going will get tough , Discover individual passion, Obtain training and mentorship,Learnthrough actual practice

What are your thoughts on entrepreneurship for young people especially in an economy where jobs are harder to find?

Informal sector contribute more than 60 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria. Apparently, the sector consists of Entrepreneurs; the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Entrepreneurship in this time is the best thing currently where jobs are hard to find in the country. If you look at it, SMEs are contributing largely to the economy, you may look at it as small businesses, but the truth is, they are the ones contributing largely to the economy sector. SMEs are controlled by entrepreneurs, therefore, now is the time for young people to become innovative. Making use of their skills to earn, start up something and stay dedicated to it. Yes, it’s not easy to be an entrepreneur, however, if you understand what it takes to be a successful one at that and observe all the necessary rules to work, it comes back with a lot of benefits.

One of the major challenges facing the survival of small businesses today is lack of access to credit in your opinion how can this be addressed?

This is very true; a lot of small businesses are suffering this challenge of funds. No matter how small a business idea is, funds are still very much needed to push it. Now the problem here is that, not everyone is opportuned to get that fund immediately to startup, so many people have even given up on the idea just because there’s no fund to push it. In order to receive required information and guidance on how to access funding, I think future startups need to register the government. This is where access to credits come in, the government ought to make access to credit easy most especially for those who can’t seem to raise money to startups up their very good business idea cause not all business ideas are worth pushing.

The federal and state governments have provided several entrepreneurial support schemes. The problem is not just funding. The problem is the foundation and implementation of these programmes in meeting the desired startups who really require the funds to scale-up their business operations.