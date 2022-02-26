Insurance brokers under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) has urged all professionals in built industry to pay more attention to all specifications of building construction to avoid incessant building collapse that had claimed several lives in the country.

The NCRIB president made his views known in a lecture, titled, “Insurance for Architect and Professionals”, during the February Business Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Architects held in Lagos where he was the guest speaker.

Speaking further, Edu said, the issue of enforcement of relevant laws that would ensure that contractors were not negligent in discharging their responsibilities, including all required insurance policies, should not be held with kid-gloves.

According to him, “there were many buildings across the country that were not proper and fit for human habitation, he appealed to all relevant agencies which include both the Federal and State Fire Services to act in accordance with the law and clamp down on such buildings.”

He, however, urged members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects to embrace insurance policies that are relevant to their profession.

He noted that, members of Nigerian Institute of Architects were mandated by law to have Professional indemnity among many other types of policies that are available.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Arc David Majekodunmi blamed the incessant building collapse on relevant government agencies that were not seen doing what they ought to do.

Majekodunmi lamented that government is not implementing several recommendations of panel of enquiries raised to address the menace of building collapse.

He also noted that, most of the building collapses were basically negligence by professionals, clients and workers, who would have been brought to book and serve as deterrent to others if government implanted the recommendation submitted by the panel.