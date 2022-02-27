To build a befitting structure, factors to be considered include durability, adequate stability to prevent failure of structures or discomfort to the users, resistance to weather, fire outbreak, and other forms of accidents. To achieve this, the building components must be properly planned, designed, and constructed to obtain desired satisfaction from the environment to avert failure.

Sadly, failures of structures are not a strange thing in the construction industry all over the world, with particular reference to the developing countries, incidents of collapsed buildings, collapsed bridges, or other structures in Nigeria most especially in Lagos State, need to be checked urgently to avert further occurrence.

Reports show that hardly a year passes by without recorded cases of building collapses in Lagos State. Data shows that most of the buildings that collapsed are typically multi-storey buildings. Some have resulted in the loss of many lives.

It was reported that 115 buildings, mostly residential, collapsed in Lagos State between 2005 and 2016. And about 4,000 families have been left homeless and traumatised. This is even as the highest number of cases of building collapse in Lagos State occurred in 2011, 2012, and 2019, when 19, 14, and 17 buildings, respectively, collapsed. Meanwhile, out of 152 buildings that collapsed in Lagos between 2005 and 2020, 76.6 per cent were residential, 13 per cent were commercial and 9.4 per cent were institutional.

While dust is yet to settle on the 21-storey building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos Island on November 1, 2021, which claimed 47 lives, it is sad that the nation still grapples with cases of building collapse despite the warning, repeated calls by victims, experts and many other Nigerians, there seems to be no end to the collapses. Of more concern is the lack of punishment for those responsible for the collapses.

Also, the public is yet to be informed of the findings of a committee set up by the Lagos State Government.

Another collapse of a three-storey building under construction took place at Akanbi Crescent, Yaba, Lagos on Saturday, 12 February, 2022, with six lives lost. The developers of the Yaba building reportedly displayed the same callous recalcitrance as in the Ikoyi high-rise case.

This is the second such incident in Lagos in three months leading to the death of at least 40 people.

On his part, a public affairs analyst, Comrade James Uneze said nothing has been done to ensure justice for the dead by bringing the full weight of the law on the owners and contractors.

While incessant building collapse being witnessed across the country, especially in Lagos State has continued to draw flaks from professionals and concerned stakeholders in the built environment, Uneze said developers in the state have continued to treat with abject levity and outright defiance of orders from the regulatory agency concerning structures that are defective or not fit for habitation.

Uneze said it is sad that building collapse has continued to be a recurring decimal and a national embarrassment.

He said forfeiting land of collapse building was not enough, adding that it can never serve as a deterrent

“The developers should be jailed and fined. Till today, nothing has been done to ensure justice for the dead by bringing the full weight of the law on the owners and contractors. A major reason others will continue with the trend.

“It is not surprising that developers and contractors have continued to flout the building code with substandard structures which endanger the lives and property of the citizens.

“It is obvious that the forfeiture of the land where buildings collapse has not exacted enough caution or deterrence on developers, probably due to political or filial connections of some of the culprits with those in political authority,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, a housing advocate, Ochekwu Morgan noted that the causes of structural failure in Nigeria are numerous and can be complex depending on the type and complexity of the structure.

Ochekwu urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), to create a specialised department for building. He stressed that the steel quality in terms of strength and sizes should not be compromised as steel remains one of the major causes of building collapse in Nigeria.

To ensure that houses are built in line with global best practices, he also urged the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to intensify their monitoring role for both engineering and building projects. This, according to him, could be achieved by the enforcement of tests on steel materials found on site.

According to him, ‘’This would help prevent faulty designs and construction which more often than not arise from defective architectural and engineering drawings owing to lack of feasibility studies and inaccurate data coupled with contractors failing to carry out construction in accordance with specifications.

‘’The purpose of building a decent home or office space can be said to have been defeated if unskilled craftsmen are used. Unskilled craftsmen in the building industry have smeared the image of the building profession in the recent past.

‘’Others factors are the inability of the engineer to carry out proper site investigations, inability to calculate design loads accurately, inability to prevent the use of substandard building materials, inability of the engineers/planning authority to have a good design layout and inability of the engineers to understand structural analysis and design principles lead to structural failures.’’

Ochekwu stated that the construction industry is continually faced with difficult decisions, adding that it is a simple fact that the hazards during building construction are a great concern, complex, and difficult to observe and evaluate.

Instead of relying on laboratory results, he added that standards of building projects need to be controlled right from production rather than relying on taking samples to the laboratory for testing.

Corroborating, Ochekwu claims, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) Arch. Yemisi Suswam urged Nigerians to stop patronising quacks to avert building collapse. She decried the increase in the rate of building collapse, despite advancements in technology and the involvement of non-professionals in the sector.

Suswam, who is the wife of former Benue State governor, Sen Gabriel Suswam, said failures were not expected within the projected lifespan of structures, saying it happens due to human imperfections, among others.

Arch Suswam identified three kinds of collapse, which according to her are ‘’participant collapse, which is when a part of a building is affected and small fractions of the building fail; progressive collapse, which is when the signs of weakness noticed through cracks widen with time, and total or sudden collapse that occurs where the building falls without any sign.’’

She further blamed the rise of building collapse in the country on suppliers of building materials. According to her, once they can penetrate and influence the contractor by offering gratification it becomes a subtle way of delivering low-quality building materials, adding that the door is then open for possible future challenges to the stability of the structure.

She added that the ‘’remote causes building collapse include falling standard of education; lack of continuing professional development; non-enforcement of existing laws; endemic poor work ethics and bribery and corruption.’’

She however urged women in the profession to be more resilient and not feel intimidated and ensure that they correct all wrongs in the profession.

Inadequate Qualified Artisans Contribute To Building Collapse – Minister

While the minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has emphasised the need for competent artisans in the real estate sector as one of the ways of preventing building collapse in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 warned that persons who compromised building regulations and quality standards in the country would be punished.

The President said the increase in cases of building collapse was an indication of impunity by those responsible.

Speaking while he received the leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari said: “The recent tragic incidents in Lagos and many others across the country, remind us of the need to strictly adhere to quality standards when it comes to construction projects.

“Young, innocent lives must never be lost due to incompetence and greed. Simply put, no corners must be cut. l want to assure you that those responsible for such incidents of professional negligence will feel the full wrath of the law.”

However, while the menace of building collapse has become a sad and recurring trend, Lagos State Government has formed the habit of sweeping the issue under the carpet despite the large number of human casualties involved in earlier cases.