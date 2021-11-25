In response to the spate of building collapse cases in Nigeria in recent times, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu has called on all Engineers, especially those in the building sector, to be proactive and ensure standard operations in the discharge of their duties.

Abubakar, gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Deputy President and President-elect of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Gidari-Wudil, in his office on Monday, a statement for the deputy director, Press and Public Relations unit of the ministry, Mr Austin Asoluka.

He said government is making lots of investments in the area of infrastructure of which engineers are critical stakeholders.

Abubakar congratulated the President-elect, reminding him of the enormous responsibility placed on his shoulder as the president.

He said the huge investment in the area of infrastructure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was commendable and advised that the incoming President ensures the application of professionalism through proper procedures, specifications and synergise with government to curb further calamities occasioned by infrastructural defects.

Responding, President elect of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr Gidari-Wudil assured the Minister that the Nigerian Society of Engineers under his watch will be proactive and up and doing, adding that the society will work closely with the Council for the regulation of engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and other relevant bodies to ensure application of professionalism due to the strategic nature of the engineering profession.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, investiture committee of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Olu Ogunduyile, said, “The purpose of our visit was to formerly inform the minister of the investiture of the President-Elect whose event has been scheduled to hold on 22nd January, 2022”, adding that the administration of Engr Gidari-Wudil focuses on Academia-Industry Relationship and also bridge the gap between engineering technologists and technicians, while reviving technical education in order to boost economic growth and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation among other things.