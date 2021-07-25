Branding plays a performative role in positioning small businesses, corporate brands and firms. It is the entire process of how a system works and performs effectively. Every business needs to build brand identity to create awareness, market positioning and growth to service the consumer market with it’s products and offerings.

This implies that an effective branding strategy would give you a major boost and edge over competitive pricing and market forces.

Speaking on this, the director, Reignite Public Affairs, CMC Connect Group, Omoba Adetola Odusote said, one of the marketing tool needed to build identity for corporate brands is to drive seamless ‘conversational marketing’ skills. This, he said will allow brands to interact and get feedbacks on market performance, strengthen clientele relationship and determine the visibility of the brand to reposition, evaluate and synergise their service offerings.

He said conversational marketing is a dialogue-driven activity that focuses on interaction with the consumers to promote business, release information and educate customers to exchange ideas about a particular brand.

He listed other ways of building brand identity to include:

Media Buying

This is a process of paid marketing efforts to purchase advertising space and time on digital and offline platforms, such as; website, youtube, radio and TV stations.

Perception Audits

Perception audit allows you to know the market value of your brand and how customers cherish the timeliness of the brand in the market space. Perception audit allows you to target the right people at the right time, hence creating direct impact on how people will respond to your marketing efforts.

Target Audience

In building brand identity, it’s important to know your target audience and the demography of people you’re connecting with.

Brand Positioning

Brand positioning is all about the ideal position of your brand in the minds of your customers. In positioning your brand, you must know who your competitors are and what sets you apart from them.

Brand Promise

Every brand comes with the promise to deliver values to customers. It is what keeps your customers coming back for more, amidst the various competitors and market forces. The more people are committed to your brand, the more you know that you are doing something valuable.

Digital Marketing

Social media is a viable marketing tool that helps to create identity for brands. Explore social media space to carve a niche and create interactive platforms with your audiences.

Market Consistency

Consistency is the only way your customers will become more familiar with your brand overtime. This helps you to stand out among other competitors, influencers and any deviation which could compromise that consistent experience.