It was another joyful moment for members of The Transforming Church, Gwarinpa, Abuja, as they had their power packed message delivery session. Reverend Sam Oye ministered on the topic, “Building Mind-blowing Relationships For Mind- blowing Results”.YEMISI OKUNLOLA joined the members to receive the spiritual knowledge and power of God.

The anchor message was taken from Ecclesiastes 4:9: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their work.”

Having the basic knowledge of who you are and how you relate with your fellow men makes it easier for you to live a fulfilled Christian life. It takes more than one to do anything big. None of us is better than all of us. The higher you go in life, you will realise that one is insufficient. In the wisdom of God, he created people in their uniqueness to compliment, complete and help one another.

If you find anybody doing better than you are, it is God using the person to remind you that you can also do better! For example, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was one of the pioneers of advanced digital media in preaching the gospel in Nigeria. Instead of getting envious of him or attacking him, learn from him and add to what you know in order to become better to your audience.

God allows certain people to rise up so that they can encourage you to also rise out of the shell that limits you. Learn from your role models and become even better than them. If you stop being jealous, you can catch up.

Common sense is essential for building qualitative relationships. It is the reason some people excel in their relationships while others don’t. God expects us to grow. We cannot remain the same size we used to be at birth. Our growth from childhood till date, requires the interplay of several individuals. Similarly, anything we want to grow requires more than one person.

Every successful person you see in life has common sense for relationships. “Your Soloism is the reason for your narrowism”. Your life will remain narrow if you remain solo. You cannot be the coach, player, goal keeper, medic and everything all by yourself.

Genesis 1:26: ”Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

Then God said, ‘Let us…” The keyword there is “us”. The reason you have not been able to do mind blowing things is because you say, “let me, instead of let us”. Sometimes, your desire for accolades is the reason you’ll never get one.

Headship requires honour even if the man has no equal results. The presence of common sense is the reason many people accomplish great success while absence of common sense is the reason many people never build great success.

Remember that people with common sense have the following in common; common interests, unconditional acceptance, they celebrate uniqueness and value relationships.

Mathew 6:26: “look at the birds of the air; they do not sow nor reap nor store away in barns, and yet your heavenly father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”

We will never maximise our potentials as a people until we value each person. We must learn to value people daily. Find new ways to value people daily; look for ways to add value daily; do things that add value to people daily. Encourage others to add value to people.

You cannot add value to anybody’s life until you let Jesus add value to yours. In order to achieve mind blowing results, you cannot do mind-blowing things all by yourself. You need to be intentional about the people you associate and relate with.

Common sense is necessary for building mind-blowing relationships. Those who cannot delay gratification lack common sense.

Common sense tells you to practice discretion when it comes to disclosure; common sense tells you that there are some battles you have to lose in order to win the war.

There are types of common sense required for building qualitative relationships.

Common Interest: Amos 3:3: “Can two work together unless they agree?”

Never build long term relationships with someone who doesn’t share similar values, passion, commitment and interests. Paul and Barnabas were brought together by God but they went their separate ways because they lacked common interest.

Unconditional acceptance: John 1:11: “He came to that which was his own but his own did not receive him”.

Offer unconditional acceptance and make sure you receive it. If you aren’t accepted, don’t force yourself into anyone’s life. Your greatness is amplified in the atmosphere of recognition.

Always celebrate uniqueness: Success begins with embracing your uniqueness. The first rule of success is, “Be yourself”.

We are not equally attractive but we all carry value. We all have our individual uniqueness. It is critical to understand that for the success of relationships, we must celebrate our partner’s uniqueness.