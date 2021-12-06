Bayero University Kano (BUK) vice-chancellor, Prof Sagir Adamu Abbas, has initiated a scheme for on-campus part-time job in which 125 students have been employed in the first instance.

The aim is to help the students earn legitimate money by rendering some services to the university.

Abbas, who launched the scheme last Friday, said it was the first of its kind introduced in the university as part of his promise to improve the welfare of the students.

He said it was a special day for him to fulfill one of the promises he made of improving the welfare of students, noting that the essence is to make life comfortable for students.

According to the vice-chancellor, the employed students would be engaged in various assignments such as monitoring and supervision of university’s facilities, surveillance to ensure secure environment, cleanliness, as well as other menial jobs that may arise.

He said each student would be paid N15,000 monthly, subject to being cleared by his supervisor after meeting the necessary requirements.

Abbas added that the employed students would be proud of the work because of its legitimately earned.

In his remarks, the deputy vice-chancellor, Management Services, Prof Mahmoud Umar Sani, while giving the background of the scheme, said it was the initiative of the VC who felt that the university should introduce a project that would ease the financial hardship faced by less privilege students with part-time jobs.

This, he said, was in recognition of the unfavorable economic status of some of the students which made it difficult for them to cope.

Sani said the objectives are to create a symbiosis between students and the university, where menial jobs would be offered to those interested students for mutual benefits and improve on the already existing relationship between the students and the university.