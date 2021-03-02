By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

The Nigeria stock market yesterday ended the first trading session in March in the green following price upticks in BUA Cement and 11 others, which translated to N69 billion gains.

As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 131.74 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.33 per cent to close at 39,931.63 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value rose by N69 billion to close at N20.892 trillion.

The uptrend was also driven by price appreciation in medium and large capitalised stocks amongst which are; UAC of Nigeria (UACN), AIICO Insurance, Veritas Kapital Assurance, BUA Cement and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts at Afrinvest said, “Although, we are not optimistic about gains this week as investor sentiment remains weak, we expect earnings releases and dividends declaration to influence trading activity.”

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment remained negative, as 29 stocks declined, relative to 12 gainers. UACN recorded the highest price gain of 6.67 per cent to close at N8.00, per share. AIICO Insurance followed with a gain 5.22 per cent to close at N1.21, while Veritas Kapital Assurance rose by five per cent to close at 21 kobo.

BUA Cement rose by 3.82 per cent to close at N74.75, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals appreciated by 2.73 per cent to close at N1.88. On the other hand, NASCON Allied Industries led the losers’ chart by 9.97 per cent to close at N14.45, per share. Champion Breweries followed with a decline of 9.92 per cent to close at N2.27, while PZ Cussons Nigeria shed 9.43 per cent to close at N4.80, per share.

Lasaco Assurance shed 8.94 per cent to close at N1.12, while Royal Exchange and Sovereign Trust Insurance depreciated by 7.41 per cent each, to close at 25 kobo each, per share.

The total volume of trades increased by 7.2 per cent to 543.987 million units, valued at N1.888 billion, and exchanged in 4,673 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Wema Bank topped the activity chart with 369.677 million shares valued at N240.322 million. Zenith Bank followed with 20.62 million shares worth N529.068 million, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) traded 13.015 million shares valued at N11.480 million.

United Bank of Nigeria (UBA) traded 11.932 million shares valued at N98.65 million, while United Capital transacted 11.33 million shares worth N69.199 million.