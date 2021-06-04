The Nigerian equities market yesterday closed the trading activities on a positive note to maintain the previous day’s gain momentum.

The bullish performance was as a result of investors’ interest in all major sectors except the banking sector.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 65.72 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.17 per cent to close at 38,548.24 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N34 billion to close at N20.092 trillion.

The market upturn was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Berger Paints Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Africa Prudential and United Capital.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “We expect the market to close positive for the week.”

The market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive, as 19 stocks gained, relative to 15 losers. University Press recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N1.54, per share. Berger Paints followed with a gain 9.84 per cent to close at N6.70, while John Holt went up by 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo, per share.

Associated Bus Company rose by 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo, while Africa Prudential gained 6.90 per cent to close at N6.20, per share. On the other hand, Computer Warehouse Group led the losers’ chart by 9.63 per cent to close at N1.69, per share. Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) followed with a decline of 6.72 per cent to close at N5.55, while Sovereign Trust Insurance lost 6.67 per cent to close at 28 kobo, per share.

Courteville Business Solutions lost 4.76 per cent to close at 20 kobo, while Japaul Gold and Ventures shed 3.39 per cent to close at 57 kobo, per share.

The total volume of trades increased by 59.13 per cent to 249.686 million units, valued at N1.876 billion, and exchanged in 3,524 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the activity chart with 35.505 million shares valued at N9.725 million. Zenith Bank followed with 27.506 million shares worth N632.282 million, while FCMB Group traded 22.685 million shares valued at N72.231 million.

AXA Mansard Insurance traded 16.868 million shares valued at N15.180 million, while Fidelity Bank transacted 14.540 million shares worth N32.330 million.