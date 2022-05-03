Away from bearish outlook in March, the Nigerian stock market closed the month of April on a positive note amid impressive first quarter (Q1), 2022 earnings release and dividend payments.

Investors in the domestic stock market made bumper returns as the market capitalisation gained by N1.449 trillion to close on April 29, 2022 at N26.761 trillion from N25.312 trillion at which it opened for trading activities on April 1, 2022.

Also, the overall market performance measure All-Share Index (ASI), which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Exchange, rose by 5.69 per cent to close at 49,638.94 points in the month of April.Consequently, year-to-date (YTD) return inched higher to 16.2 per cent. Interestingly, out of 19 trading days in the month, the domestic bourse recorded gains on 14 indicating a strong bullish run.

transacted a total turnover of 12.148 billion shares worth N103.005 billion in 100,297 deals having leveraged on the increasing global oil prices, LEADERSHIP learnt.

The current global oil price that is above $100 per barrel has translated into more revenue for the federal government and more spending, thereby, having a ripple effect on the fortune of investors’on fhe NGX.

Performance across sectors was strongly bullish as all the indicators closed in the green in April. NGX Oil & Gas index appreciated the most by 19.06 per cent. NGX Consumer Goods index followed with a gain of 11.54 per cent, while NGX Pension index rose by 9.03 per cent.

Others are NGX Premium Index, NGX Banking, NGX 30, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Lotus II indices went up by 7.21 per cent, 6.24 per cent, 5.31 per cent, 3.71 per cent, 3.25 per cent and 2.50 per cent in that order.

Speaking on market performance, the doyen of the Nigerian capital market, Mr. Rasheed Yusuf, said the increasing global oil price has played a critical role in the growth of the capital market in four months of 2022.

According to him, “the current global oil price that is above $100 per barrel has translated into more revenue for the federal government and more spending. Since there is more revenue for the government, there will definitely be more spending and more business opportunities for individuals and companies listed on the NGX.

“Everybody was thinking Nigeria will be in an economy crisis but with the oil revenue above $100 per barrel over the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the government has been able to manage the subsidy. The global oil price has breathed a new life into companies in the country and investors’ expectation is that these companies will make good profit and it has contributed to growth in their stocks.

“Most of them recently released the 2021 financial year, first quarter results and we have seen impressive corporate earnings. The performance of these companies has reflected in their corporate earnings

Yusuf, the chief executive officer of Trust Yield Securities Limited, said the Nigeria economy has surpassed analysts’ expectation, retreating on the role played by the hike in global oil price, saying It is not as boom but at the same time, it is not catastrophic as projected by analysts and that is what is driving the optimism.”

The chief operating officer, Supra Commercial Trust Limited, Mr. Charles Fakrogha, noted that the steadfastness of the quoted companies has boosted the capital market growth in four months of 2022.

He also alluded that the increasing global oil price has contributed to stock market performance as the government has more revenue to execute some infrastructural projects.

According to him, these companies have sustained growth in revenue and profit despite challenges. With the improved performance, of course the market will react and the reason why investors trading on the NGX stock market gained over N4 trillion in four months.

He projected that the stock market would sustain the growth in May 2022 as most companies listed on the NGX are effectively managed.

He said: “the listed companies have device methods to overcome harsh operating environments and of course, they still have some challenges. We expect the stock market to perform better in the remaining months of H1 as the government is expected to do its part in tackling the security situation in the country.”

The chief operating officer, InvestData Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion noted that most listed companies are undervalued as COVID-19 affected their performance, stressing that local and foreign investors in the first four months of 2022 take position.

He said, “Most companies have engaged in aggressive revenue growth when the lockdown was eased and we have seen the impact on profit. The global trend is also playing its role in what is happening in Nigeria. In the USA, most big companies are posting negative results and it is reflecting in GDP as at the end of Q1, 2022. However, Nigeria’s big companies on the NGX have reported positive performance and it is likely to show in GDP projection for Q1 2022.”

On market outlook, analysts at Afrinvest Limited said “Although we expect the positive sentiment from dividend payments to linger into early May, we think the market might begin to enter a quiet mood in the later part of the month.”