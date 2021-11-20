The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described Yobe State governor and chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as a visionary leader.

The PGF which is the umbrella body of APC governors in the country, also commended him for what they termed his commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

These remarks were contained in a statement issued Friday to congratulate the politician on his 54th birthday celebration.

Buni turned 54 years-old on Friday, November 19.

According to the statement signed by chairman of the forum, Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, PGF noted that Buni has stabilised the party since assuming its leadership about a year and half ago.

“As the chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our party, APC”.

“You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State.

“As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics,” it stated.

The APC governors also reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC states to create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in the country.