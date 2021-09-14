Yobe State governor and chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for its projects in the state.

Governor Buni disclosed this while inspecting 40km Gujba-Mutai road awarded under the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP).

The governor said although the pace of work on the project had been slowed down by insurgency, there is significant progress made on the project.

According to him, “This is very important because, the more the delay, the more the escalation in prices of materials which will attract avoidable variations of the contract.”

Buni said his administration remains committed to completing all ongoing projects and putting them to use for the benefit of the people of the state.

He commended the North East Development Commission for taking over the construction of the 54km Mutai-Ngalda portion of the road.

“I am happy that the managing director of North East Development Commission is here and he assured us of the commencement of the 54km Wagir-Mutai-Ngalda road, this is quite encouraging.

“Of course, we have to thank the president for establishing the North East Development Commission and what he has been doing to ensure that we rebuild the northeast,” he said.

In his response the NEDC managing director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, disclosed that, the execution of the 54km portion of the project was in consonance with the NEDC’s programme of providing infrastructural needs of the people.

Earlier, the MCRP state coordinator, Mallam Musa Idi Jidawa, briefed the governor on the factors militating against the speedy completion of the project which include inadequate machines and manpower.