BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N454, 220, 666.94 for the payment of benefits to 276 retirees and family members of 88 deceased staff from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

A press release by director of Information for commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Husna Ibrahim, made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Damaturu, said of the amount approved by the governor, N333, 229, 100.01 would be paid electronically to the accounts of the 276 benefitting retirees while the balance of N120, 991, 566.93 will be paid to the next of kin of the 88 deceased personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the current payments approved by the governor constitutes batch 43 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

Recall Governor Buni had approved N441, 870, 166.50 to 321 retirees, which constituted batch 42 in the payment schedule in September 2020.

“The public should note that payment approvals granted by the governor are always based on the recommendations of the Standing Committee for the Verification and Settlement of Outstanding Pension and Gratuity Liabilities of Local Government Retirees,” it added.