Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved the sum of N73.8 million, for the reactivation of the state’s fertiliser blending plant in Gujiba local government area of the state.

The state’s commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barma Shettima, who disclosed this in an interview with Leadership Sunday in Damaturu, stated that reviving the plant would help create jobs for youths in the state as well as save billions of naira expended on fertiliser importation annually.

According to him, “ The approval followed the signing of a contract between the government and Basewatch Concept Nigeria Ltd. for the resuscitation of the plant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the company capable of producing fertiliser at affordable rate to meet the demands of farmers in the state and those in other states.

According to him, it will also enable the state to key into the federal government’s Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) aimed at growing the economy through the production of NPK 20-20 fertiliser using locally sourced materials.

He said the fertiliser plant was the fourth moribund company to be reactivated by Buni administration since assumption of office.

Others are the Damaturu woven sack and leather company, the Potiskum floor mills and feeds company and the Potiskum aluminum company.