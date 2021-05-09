BY HUSSAINI JIRGI DAMATURU

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Abbali Ibn Muhammadu Idrisa, the emirate council and the people of Fika Emirate over the death of Chief Imam Muhammad Alkali.

A press statement signed by the director general, press affairs and media in the Government House, Mamman Mohammed, said although it was sad losing the revered cleric at this moment, it was the wish of Allah.

The governor said lmam Muhammad Alkali died at a time when his services were much needed to mobilise his followers to pray for the state and country at this challenging moment.

According to the statement, Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to count the late imam among the beneficiaries of His mercy in this holy month of Ramadan and grant him Aljannatur Firdaus.

In similar condolence massages, the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Sulaiman, and Emir of Machina, Dr. Bashir Albashir Bukar, also commiserated with the emirate, saying the late chief imam lived a life of service to his people and the nation at large.

Bukar said; “I was left with the impression of a very honest leader who dedicated himself to the service of others. Through his vast knowledge, he made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the emirate in particular and Yobe in general.”