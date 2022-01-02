Kaduna-based multiple award winning online news medium, Authentic News Daily, has announced winners of the seventh edition of its prestigious annual awards for the year 2021.

A statement signed by its Consulting Editor, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to journalists on Sunday, said that Yobe State governor and caretaker chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has emerged its Man of the Year 2021.

The organisation also named the Deputy Online Editor of Blueprint Newspaper, Bode Olagoke, as the Journalist of the Year 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olagoke is a Master’s Degree holder in Media Arts from the University of Abuja, with a background in Mass Communication from the Osun State Polytechnic.

With about 15 years experience in media sector, Olagoke has effectively covered internal security in Nigeria, paramilitary agencies, disaster response agencies and currently reporting politics, among others.

According to the statement, the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, is the ‘Authentic Politician of the Year’.

Activist, Aisha Yesufu, emerged Woman of the Year, while President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation emerged Sports Personality of the Year, an award he is winning for the fourth time, after winning same in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As it was done in the six previous editions, winners of the awards in the 17 categories have emerged,” it stated.

The statement congratulated the winners, while urging them to keep up the good works that earned them the recognition.

Other awardees include; Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and his Gombe counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya as ‘Authentic Governors of the Year’, while Kaduna State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani is thr Legislator of the Year Award winner, among others.