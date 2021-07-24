Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with the people of Jakusko local government area of the state over the flood that recently ravaged some communities.

The governor also directed the ministry of Health and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide emergency support in Girgir and Jakusko while investigation on the suspected case of cholera is to be conducted.

He also directed SEMA to provide the flood victims relief materials for their immediate needs to cushion their hardship, and compile a comprehensive report on the destruction and assistance required.

Buni urged the people to support the victims, saying, “We should be our brothers’ keepers and complement government’s efforts to make the victims comfortable.”

The governor further directed the State Environmental Sanitation Agency to ensure that drainages and waterways are evacuated, and appealed to the affected and other communities to vacate waterways to ensure free flow of rain water.

ADVERTISEMENT