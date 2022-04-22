Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the families of officers who died in the plane crash which occurred on April 19, 2022.

Buni described the accident as tragic, unfortunate and a huge loss to the country, NAF and families of the departed officers.

In a statement signed by director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, he stated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had unfortunately made huge loss with its officers paying the supreme sacrifice, in its efforts to safeguard the nation.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Yobe State, I condole with the Nigeria Airforce and the families of the deceased officers,” Governor Buni said.

He condoled with the family of Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali, an indigene of Yobe State who died in the crash.

“The unfortunate incident had consumed a young, talented and determined officer who was committed to do the state proud in the service of his fatherland.

“May Allah grant the souls of Abubakar and the other victim eternal rest and, to their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Buni prayed.