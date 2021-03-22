By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

The leadership qualities exhibited by the Yobe State governor/chairman, APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has helped in reviving the hope and expectations of all party members in the country, the legal adviser of the party in Yobe State, Alhaji Nuhu Hashimu Mailambu, has said.

Mailambu, who was reacting to the governor’s performance, said Buni has within his short stay in office succeeded in repositioning the party through reconciliation and peaceful resolution of disputes across the country.

The legal adviser stated that due to humility, tolerance and good leadership by the governor, many members of the party that were forced to leave the party have rescinded their decisions while many others have joined APC from different political parties.

“His excellency, the executive governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has justified the confidence reposed in him by Mr President and other stakeholders of the party especially in the areas of unifying the members of the party.”

“The chairman has due to his leadership qualities succeeded in bringing in two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Dimeji Bankole into the fold of the APC while most crises in the party including that of Zamfara have been successfully resolved,” he said.

Mailambu stated that though the governor has been moving from one place to the other towards the progress of the APC as a party, every government activity in Yobe including mega projects were moving satisfactorily across the state.

He expressed confidence that the governor will not only deliver his national assignment but fulfil all his campaign promises in Yobe

state as well.