Fresh facts have emerged on how the National Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni resolved the factional crisis in the Bayelsa State chapter of the party.

The APC caretaker national chairman has declared the faction led by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as the authentic one.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a protest letter written by the State Caretaker Committee (SEC) of the party led by Jothan Amos accused the Hon. Ebierien Fala Itubor’s faction of ridiculing the APC with the decision to violate the party’s constitution and open a parallel secretariat.

It was gathered that Buni’s committee replied the letter and armed the Sylva-led faction with letter authorising it to sanction anyone holding anti-party activity in the new secretariat.

A party source, who also confirmed the resolution of the National Caretaker Committee, claimed that the re-affirmation of the party secretariat located close to Bay Bridge junction is the authentic one lead to the withdrawal of armed policemen stationed at the one located on a property owned by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

In a subtle bid to affirm the resolution from the committee, stakeholders of the APC in Bayelsa have met and resolved to set up an elders’ council meant to play an advisory role and reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The meeting, which was held at the state party secretariat, was attended by State and National Assembly members of the party and members of the state executives led by Jothan Amos. It also passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva over the proper discharge of their constitutional duties to Nigerians and performance in office.

The APC also resolved to set up an elders’ council to work with the state leadership of the party to move APC forward in the state. The yet to be constituted elders council would among other things play an advisory role and reconcile aggrieved members of the party, especially those responsible for the opening of a parallel state secretariat.