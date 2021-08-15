Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has directed ministries of Environment, Humanitarian Affairs and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with downstream communities to relocate to safer locations as the rains intensify.

In a press statement signed and issued by the director general, Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, he stated that the governor directed the key ministries and SEMA to work out a realistic and acceptable means of assisting the vulnerable communities, especially those living on river banks to relocate to safer locations.

There are warnings from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) indicating heavy rainfall with massive floods that would affect some states including some parts of Yobe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should therefore, make quick and fast arrangements to ensure safety of our people,” he said

According to the statement, the ministries and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) should work out comprehensive and proactive measures to ensure safety of the people before the much anticipated floods.

He assured that government would provide the necessary support to ensure safety of the vulnerable communities.

The governor called on the communities to cooperate with the relevant agencies to provide the required support and assistance.