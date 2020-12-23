By ALIYU MUSA |

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has flagged off women economic empowerment programmes by distributing 1,780 goats to 890 women across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Buni, while flagging off the distribution in Buni-Yadi the headquarters of Gujba local government area, said the programme was part of his administration’s empowerment efforts to the people for sustainable livelihood.

The governor said that women constitute a good percentage of the state population hence no meaningful development can be achieved if such segment of the population is neglected.

“This occasion is by no small measure important to this administration. It underscores our deliberate and strategic approach to economic empowerment of our women, who are also good managers of resources to promote self-reliance and support our effort towards recovery of means of livelihood for our people.

“I want to assure the good people of our dear state that this administration will continue to support women and vulnerable persons to be self-reliant with a dignified and sustainable means of livelihood.”

“In our commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this administration has engaged a holistic approach to the fight against poverty and unemployment, targeting women, youth and vulnerable persons,” Buni said.