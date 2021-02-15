By Aliyu Musa |

The Yobe State governor and chairman, APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has inspected the multi-billion naira Gashu’a and Nguru modern markets under construction and awarded by his administration.

Buni, who was accompanied on the visits by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, among other government functionaries, equally inspected township roads under construction at Gashu’a and Nguru local government areas also awarded by his administration.

The governor said the markets as well as the road projects are part of his administration’s efforts towards boosting economic activities across the state and to promote free movement of goods and services.

He said the inspection visits were to see the level of the work done by the contractors.

“We are here to for ourselves to see the level of progress we are making here and to see for ourselves the value for our money.

“Quite frankly I am impressed with the level of work especially the quality and even the speed of delivery,” Buni said.

The governor, therefore, urged the contractors to maintain the speed for possible commissioning of the projects in time.

Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Hon. Barman Shettima, while briefing the governor at the project sites, said the government has paid all the land and property compensation in respect of Gashu’a market while that of Nguru will be completed this week to pave way for the completion of the project.

Shettima said his ministry alongside that of Housing were working hand in hand towards ensuring that the contractors do not compromise standards.

Also, the Commissioner of Works, Engr. Umar Wakil, while briefing the governor on the level of the township road projects in Gashu’a and Nguru, said all earthwork and concrete projects have been completed, assuring that very soon the asphalt would be laid.

“The construction of 2km road and drainages in Gashu’a township was awarded to Elegance Construction Company at the cost of 593, 098, 473.72k.

“The scope of work consists of construction of pavement surface finishing of all roads 40mm thick and construction of reinforced concrete lined drain of 4000m long and the size of the drain is 0.8w x 0.85h. The overall percentage of work executed is 8o%,” Wakil disclosed.