By HUSSAINI JIRGI, DAMATURU

Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday inspected some projects in the state to ensure delivery of high quality work.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the director-general, press and media affairs to the governor which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Damaturu.

Governor Buni was at the State University Teaching Hospital to inspect the ultra-modern maternity and child care unit under construction.

According to the statement, the governor promised to inspect some projects ahead of the May 29 Democracy Day celebration, saying, “My administration will do everything possible to move the state forward despite the security challenges.

He urged contractors handling different projects in the state to work hard for the interest of the state.

“This is our home, we don’t have another home than Yobe, we must join hands to achieve our ambition, no matter how small the money we have, we will develop our state.

“Government will ensure that the projects are completed and put to use to have value for the money and for the people to enjoy these projects,” said Buni.

Buni reiterated that the focus of his administration is to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed to serve the people.