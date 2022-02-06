A stalwart of the All Progres- sives Congress (APC) and Kogi State commissioner for information, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, has described the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the political Pini Zahavi of Nigeria.

Pini Zahavi is renowned around the world for executing big football transfers.

Fanwo who stated this in Abuja while speaking with newsmen commended the CECPC chair- man for stabilizing and boosting the strength of the APC, saying the party was caught in a big leadership storm before he stepped in. He said; “You would recall how we were almost consumed in the dangerous interest attrition in the party before NEC decided to set up the committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

“Today, we can count our blessings under the leadership of the CECPC. Buni was able to stabilise the party and ensure peace.

He also carried out membership registra- tion and revalidation drive which raised our membership to 41 million members, making the APC the largest party in Africa.

“Governor Buni was also able to conduct successful congresses at the ward, local government and state levels.

He also set up a reconciliation committee led by Sen. Ab- dullahi Adamu to listen to griev- ances within the party and bring members together ahead of the 2023 poll.

“A few days ago, the report of the reconciliation committee was submitted as part of the events leading to the national convention of the party”.

He also commended the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC for inaugurating the state chairmen of the party at a well-attended event at the national secretariat, saying it was no surprise that the chairmen poured encomiums on Governor Buni and Governor Yahaya Bello.

He noted: “I listened to the speech of the Forum of State Chairmen of our dear party and I am glad they commended Gover- nor Buni for stabilising and grow- ing the party. They also saluted the immense contributions of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for being a strong pillar for the party.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a pas- sionate party leader who has led many campaigns to ensure victory for the party.

We can’t forget in a hurry his roles in the governorship elections in Ondo and Ekiti states. He also deployed the media optimally to bring in millions young people and women into the party”.