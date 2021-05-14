BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

Yobe State governor Mallam Mai Mala Buni was among hundreds of Muslim faithful who converged on Yobe Islamic Centre, Damaturu to perform prayers to mark the end of Ramadan fast.

The two Rakat prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Yobe Islamic Centre, Ustaz Hudu Muhammad Yusuf. In his sermon shortly after performing the prayers, said the imam prayed to Allah to accept the fast observed by the Muslim faithful and to reward them abundantly for their good deeds during the sacred month of the Ramadan.

Quoting from the traditions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) the imam urged Muslims to be their brothers’ keeper in order to have peace and unity at all level.

Buni in his message urged the people to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large. He said his administration would continue to execute people oriented programmes and projects to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The governor has also charged Nigerians to continue to pray fervently for economic prosperity, peace and unity across the country.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the Eid-el-Fitr was celebrated on Tuesday in Yobe peacefully with Muslim faithful attending various prayer grounds. There was no restriction of vehicular movement as was done in the past due to security challenges.

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for allowing prayers to be conducted on Eid grounds.

A Damaturu resident, Lawan Gujja Abubakar, said, “This is the best Sallah we have had in recent times because there is no restriction of movements as was done in the past.”