Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has commended troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for repelling insurgents from attacking Babbangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government

In a statement signed by the director-general of press affairs and media, Mamman Mohammed, the governor said the bravery exhibited by the soldiers in defeating the terrorists forced them to retreat into the bush.

He said, “ Your resilience, bravery and gallantry made us all proud, the government and people of Yobe state, and Nigerians, in general, will continue to be with you” he assured.

“We are proud of our gallant troops who have shown great patriotism and superior firepower to deal with the terrorists,” he said.

Buni lauded the security agencies for the improved security in the state which has translated into increased economic activities.

The governor reiterated the support of his administration and the good people of Yobe state to all security agencies in the state.