Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has promised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba, of maximum support and cooperation to enable the police to tackle insurgency in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said the state government would continue to support security agencies to end the decade-long insurgency that has claimed many lives and destroyed property in the North East.

Buni said the state government had donated 10 vehicles to the police and allocated plots of land to fast-track construction of structures for the police mobile unit, Buni Gari as well as the Command Secondary School and Police Hospital, Damaturu, among others.

Governor Buni appealed to the IGP to deploy more policemen and equipment to the state to augment clearance operations against remnants of the insurgents.

In his response, IGP Alkali disclosed that the federal government had released funds to the police to facilitate recruitment of about 20,000 personnel from the 774 local government areas in the country, adding that he intends to revive the “go back to your state and serve policy.”

The IGP reiterated his commitment to strengthen the police community relations strategy as part of proactive measures to tackle crime.

He described traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in crime management because of their authority, respect as well as good understanding of their subjects and terrains.