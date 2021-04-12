ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni, today received in the audience the new Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed says Buni expressed the readiness of his administration to work with the Civil Defence Corp to boost security across the state.

He said the Yobe State government would continue to partner with all security organisations to improve on the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

“The government and people of Yobe State especially appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies for their commitment to restore and improve peace and security across the state” Gov Buni said.

He charged the new Commandant General to work hard to justify his appointment by President Buhari.

The Commandant General appealed for improved synergy between Yobe State government and the Civil Defence Corp.

Dr Ahmed also assured of strong partnership between his organisation and other security organisations to make Yobe State safe.