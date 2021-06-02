Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has commissioned a road network at the GRA area of Gombe metropolis as part of events to mark Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s second year anniversary in office, and scored the Gombe governor high on performance.

The road, which was named after the Yobe State governor passes through the GRA and connecting Nayi Nawa, Wuro shi’a and linking up with southern section of the Gombe bypass in Akko local government area of the state.

Buni who was elated by the honour done to him by his Gombe State counterpart said Governor Yahaya is changing the developmental narrative of the state through purpose- driven leadership.

Governor Yahaya said in an attempt to bridge the infrastructural gap in the State, his administration has ambitiously embarked on “Network Eleven-Hundred” project which seeks to build at least one hundred kilometres of road in each of the 11 local government areas of the state.

thereby providing arteries of road between the rural and urban centres and the improvement of the lives of the people of the state.

“This road project that you are about to commission is part of the phase 6 of Gombe township roads. We hope that by the time we complete this tenure we would have gone far on fulfilling our pledge on the Network Eleven-Hundred despite the fact that we are faced by paucity of funds, the challenge of the covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of the economy of not only the Federal Republic of Nigeria but countries across the globe,” he said.