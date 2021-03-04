BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Yobe State governor Hon Mai Mala Buni has urged the newly sworn in local government chairmen of the state to unite the people in the interest of the state.

Governor Buni stated this yesterday in Damaturu while swearing-in the newly elected local government chairmen at the Government House.

Buni called on the newly elected chairmen of the 17 local government councils of the state to make prudent use of resources put at their disposal to ensure that government’s plans and projects are beneficial to the people.

He also tasked the new chairmen to work towards improving the internally generated revenue (IGR) in their areas and to ensure that they can generate enough resources to provide services in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, education and provision of water.

Governor Mai Mala Buni also assured the newly elected local government chairmen that the state government will support them in any effort to improve the living condition of the people that elected them.

“I urge you to ensure value for money, and place public interest above

personal interest in whatever official activities and make government

work for the people,” the governor added.

He added that, “the recent local government election is a fulfillment

of his campaign promise to ensure that local governments are

functioning effectively.”

On February 27 local government elections were

held across Yobe State, including areas affected by the Boko Haram

insurgency.