Yobe State governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has charged the newly appointed Commissioner Finance and Accounts NNPC Upstream, Malam Hassan Gambo to remain committed and resolute in the discharge of his duties.

In a press statement signed and issued by the director-general media and press affairs Mamman Mohammed which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, the governor made the call when the appointee accompanied by prominent sons of the state paid a thank you visit to Governor Buni.

Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to guide him in his new office as commissioner of finance and accounts of the upstream.

In his response, the newly appointed commissioner Malam Hassan promised to be a good ambassador of the state in his new office.